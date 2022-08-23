Bad Bunny pays tribute to Elvis Crespo in amazing new video

Bad Bunny released a new music video for “Neverita,” one of his breeziest songs. The video is swerve from his most recent clips, which take him to the Bronx, a beautiful beach and a club. “Neverita” is a direct homage to fellow Puerto Rican Elvis Crespo and the music video for his most famous song, “Suavemente.”

The video, with a maximum resolution of 480p on YouTube – much like the music videos of the ‘90s that are difficult to find online – shows Bad Bunny in a new setting, singing while wearing wearing swanky outfits and dancing in front of a green screen, which provides old school ‘90s graphics. The video opens with Bad Bunny wearing all black and singing with his arms outstretched, identical to Crespo’s first appearance in the “Suavemente” video.

Directed by his frequent collaborator Stillz, the video has other callbacks, memes, and weird things, like a dancer following Crespo’s choreography, a cow wearing sunscreen, and Bad Bunny making a riff on the gif of the kid dancing in the club. You know the one.

“Neverita” concludes with a caption that reads, “In honor of the best video of all time,” continuing on Bad Bunny’s trend of honoring musicians that have impacted his career and that of millions of millennial Latinos.

Bad Bunny is currently on tour, performing in different cities across the U.S. This weekend, he was joined by Ivy Queen onstage, delighting thousands of fans.

“I am immensely happy,” she wrote on Instagram. “The love and respect with which you, Bad Bunny, and your team have shown me has been so welcoming. You make me feel inmense.” Bad Bunny and Ivy Queen performed “Yo Perreo Sola” and some of her greatest hits together.