Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello have a blast at a party in Miami

Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello had a great time over the weekend. The two were spotted having fun at LIV, one of Miami’s most exclusive nightclubs.
Bad Bunny was seen in two different outfits, one made out of a black jacket that made for a formal look.
He also wore an outfit made up of a white shirt and a beige sweatshirt, which he wore with Louis Vuitton handkerchief that he wrapped over his face for anonymity. He also wore sunglasses.
Bad Bunny is currently in Miami attending various events. This past week, he performed at the Hard Rock Stadium for two nights in a row, where he entertained thousands of guests. He also attended the opening of Gekko, his new restaurant which is a Japanese Steakhouse. The event was attended by a variety of celebrities like David Beckham, DJ Khaled, and more.
On August 18th, Bad Bunny will be resuming his tour, performing in Boston and afterwards, Chicago and Washington D.C. The tour concludes in December, making stops all through the US, South America and Central America.
In the case of Camila Cabello, she was photographed wearing a black outfit and smiling for the camera. She was surrounded by her friends and appeared to be enjoying her nigh at the nightclub.
When she’s not touring or performing, she splits her time in between Miami and Los Angeles. She’s currently dating Austin Kevitch, the CEO of Lox Club, an exclusive dating app that’s been compared to Raya. While the two haven’t commented on their relationship, they were photographed holding hands while walking in Los Angeles and with Cabello kissing his cheek.