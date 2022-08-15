Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello have a blast at a party in Miami

Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello had a great time over the weekend. The two were spotted having fun at LIV, one of Miami’s most exclusive nightclubs.

©GrosbyGroup



Bad Bunny at LIV.

Bad Bunny was seen in two different outfits, one made out of a black jacket that made for a formal look.

©GrosbyGroup



Bad Bunny had two shows at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

He also wore an outfit made up of a white shirt and a beige sweatshirt, which he wore with Louis Vuitton handkerchief that he wrapped over his face for anonymity. He also wore sunglasses.

Bad Bunny is currently in Miami attending various events. This past week, he performed at the Hard Rock Stadium for two nights in a row, where he entertained thousands of guests. He also attended the opening of Gekko, his new restaurant which is a Japanese Steakhouse. The event was attended by a variety of celebrities like David Beckham, DJ Khaled, and more.

On August 18th, Bad Bunny will be resuming his tour, performing in Boston and afterwards, Chicago and Washington D.C. The tour concludes in December, making stops all through the US, South America and Central America.