[WATCH]Camila Cabello gets a spooky welcome to ‘The Voice’

Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19.

“You are going to lose,” Cabello is the victim of a ‘perverse’ joke in a new preview of The Voice. In this teaser, the singer joins the jury and is wicked prank by Blake Shelton.

The clip looks like a trailer for a horror movie, Cabello is thrilled to discover she has a secret admirer on the set of The Voice after receiving a celebratory banner and gifts. However, the exciment ends, as soon a mysterious note arrives for the singer that says: “You are going to lose so much! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!”

As Shelton and Gwen Stefani wonder aloud who could have sent the note, Legend appears with a letter similar to Cabello’s in his hand that reads, “You should never have come back.” Finally, the mystery is solved when host Carson Daly arrives with a couple of clipped magazines and makes a revealing request to the country singer: “Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?”

[WATCH] Camila Cabello gets a spooky welcome from a secret admirer