[WATCH]Camila Cabello gets a spooky welcome to ‘The Voice’

Camilia Cabello is making her debut as a coach on The Voice, replacing Kelly Clarkson for Season 22, premiering on NBC on Sept. 19.
“You are going to lose,” Cabello is the victim of a ‘perverse’ joke in a new preview of The Voice. In this teaser, the singer joins the jury and is wicked prank by Blake Shelton.
The clip looks like a trailer for a horror movie, Cabello is thrilled to discover she has a secret admirer on the set of The Voice after receiving a celebratory banner and gifts. However, the exciment ends, as soon a mysterious note arrives for the singer that says: “You are going to lose so much! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!”
Camila Cabello is back on Instagram in an electric blue bikini
Camila Cabello joins ‘The Voice’ and headlines the Champions League Opening Ceremony
Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan voice support for protests in Cuba
As Shelton and Gwen Stefani wonder aloud who could have sent the note, Legend appears with a letter similar to Cabello’s in his hand that reads, “You should never have come back.” Finally, the mystery is solved when host Carson Daly arrives with a couple of clipped magazines and makes a revealing request to the country singer: “Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?”