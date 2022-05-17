Camila Cabello joins ‘The Voice’ and headlines the Champions League Opening Ceremony

Camila Cabello is booked and busy! The singer, who recently hosted a benefit concert to launch the ‘Protect Our Kids’ fund, will be the headliner of this year’s UEFA Champions League final Opening Ceremony, and is set to join ‘The Voice’ as a new coach.

The singer is making a special performance, taking the stage at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. Fans can expect Camila to sing some of her new songs from her third album ‘Familia,’ to kick off the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The musician shared her excitement and revealed she is thrilled to get the celebration going with the rest of the artists, “I’m so excited to be taking to the stage at UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month! I intend on putting on a really special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a feeling of togetherness for sports and music fans all over the world.”

Camila also surprised fans with her most recent announcement, starting her journey in the upcoming season of ‘The Voice,’ with the recent departure of Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.

The official account for the popular show unveiled the news on Twitter with a sweet video of the four coaches, “Give a warm welcome to your Voice coaches. TheVoice returns this fall with Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.”