Camila Cabello launches ‘Protect Our Kids’ fund following benefit concert with Kim Petras and Valentina

Camila Cabello has decided to use her platform to fight against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, joining forced with Lambda Legal and Equality Florida to launch the ‘Protect Our Kids’ fund that helps protect LGBTQ youth.

The singer headlined a benefit concert in West Hollywood, California, over the weekend, with the support of pop star Kim Petras, RuPaul’s Drag Race Miss Congeniality and All-Star Valentina and singer and activist Shea Diamond.

“As someone who grew up and still lives in Florida, I am appalled that my home state is putting the health and lives of young Floridians at risk by passing this law and inviting discrimination into our schools,” Camila declared, urging to protect young students and families impacted by the bill, signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in March.

She continued, “We must protect every student and respect every family,“ explaining that she is ”so grateful to all of our founding partners who are standing in solidarity with LGBTQ youth and families and raising money for the Protect All Kids Fund to help Lambda Legal and Equality Florida stop this hateful law.”

Camila posted some photos of the event on her Instagram page and stated that “Some of the most special people” in her life are part of the LGBTQ community, “and it breaks my heart to see their identities try to be erased. We have to demand equal rights and respect for all.”

She also took a moment to share her appreciation for co-chairs and The Ted Arison Family Foundation, “for kickstarting this fund with their generous donations. And to all the other supporters who have already helped raise over $500k to protect the LGBTQ community! Let’s keep going!!”