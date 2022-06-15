Camila Cabello is back on Instagram in an electric blue bikini

Camila Cabello is back from her social media break. She shared her return on Instagram, where she shared a look at what she’d been up to, including a photo of herself wearing a blue bikini.

The post features a variety of images, including photos of her dog and herself enjoying the beach. “305 TILL I DIE,” she captioned the post, referencing her hometown of Miami.

In an Instagram story, Cabello shared that she was back from her social media detox, which began at the start of the month. Cabello’s last posts show her promoting her work. In June 1st, she shared a look of herself in a yacht in Positano, relaxing under the sun in an orange bikini.

This year, Cabello released “Familia,” her new record. She’s been busy promoting it and performing it all over the world, including the Champions League Final in Paris. The day of the event, she tweeted that stadium attendants were singing anthems and being disrespectful. Still, she thanked the fans that enjoyed her performance. “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show,” she wrote on Twitter. “Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!”