Fans of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had the time of their lives after the former couple performed on the same stage during the 2022 Wango Tango festival. Although the pair’s musical sets were within minutes of each other, attendees couldn’t believe how amazing it was to have them there six months after they called it quits.

The “Señorita” interpreters took over the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Carson, CA, on Saturday, June 4, alongside Charlie Puth, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, 5 Seconds of Summer, Diplo, and more.

©Getty Images



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed on the same stage during the 2022 Wango Tango festival

Although it is unknown if the exes reunited backstage, there is no bad blood between the two. An inside source close to Shawn told HollywoodLife that they ran into each other during the Met Gala, adding it was “anything but dramatic.” The insider told the publication that they talked “briefly,” and their “interaction was friendly and authentic.”

“Camila and Shawn have remained cordial to each other since their breakup and have spoken and gotten together on several different occasions. They are both very outspoken about having a lot of love for each other still,” the insider explained. “They are both adults, and to not acknowledge that the other person was there would have been awkward – not the other way around.”

The source added, “Camila and Shawn will always have a special place in each other’s hearts, and they will continue to remain friends. They were genuinely glad to see one another at the Met Gala. They have had so much fun attending past ones, and this was no different.”