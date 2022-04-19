Camila Cabello takes a lie detector test and says if ‘verified’ guys slide into her DMs

Camila Cabello is promoting her new album Familia and appearing on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” to do more than sing along. During the segment, The Late Late Show host asked the 25-year-old singer about her life, including when she crossed the Mexican border to the United States with her family.

After singing a few classic hits, including “Havana” and “Bam Bam,” James asked Camila if she was willing to get strapped into a lie detector machine. After agreeing, the host asked the Cuban American singer if she had slid into any DM’s “romantically” after her split from Shawn Mendes.

A visibly nervous Camila took her time to answer, saying, “no, on a technicality.” However, the lie detector handler said she wasn’t telling the truth.

To get more information, James Corden then asked if any “verified” guy had slid into her DMs. Camila proceeded to say “yes” but didn’t reveal who. We wonder if it was Chris Evans!

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Chris Evans confessed in the past that he is attracted to Camila Cabello; however, although she thinks he is good-looking, she might not be interested in dating Captain American.

In an interview, Cabello, who plays a modern-day Cinderella in the Amazon Studios film of the same name, told Ellen DeGeneres why she wouldn’t give Evans a chance. “He is a very handsome guy, and I admire him,” Cabello said. “But he is not my type of man.”

In 2021, after two years together, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes called it quits. The pair took to social media on Wednesday, November 17 with a joint announcement, letting fans know they’re returning to their relationship as “best friends” as they end things, romantically.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” They both posted the same message onto their Instagram Stories on Wednesday night and signed the message, “Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes and Cabello used to be friends for years before they started their romantic relationship. The pair recorded their first collaboration in 2015, Cabello’s debut single, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” After that, a few years later, the two released “Señorita” right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.