Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have broken up

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have called it quits.

After two years together, the popular Hollywood couple has decided to go their separate ways. They took to social media on Wednesday, November 17 with a joint announcement, letting fans know they’re returning to their relationship as “best friends” as they end things, romantically.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

They both posted the same message onto their Instagram Stories on Wednesday night and signed the message, “Camila and Shawn.”

As they alluded to in their message, Mendes and Cabello had already been friends for years before they started their romantic relationship. The pair recorded their first collaboration in 2015, Cabello’s debut single, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” After that, a few years later, the two released “Señorita” right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.

The couple just celebrated their two year anniversary in July, each uploading pictures that showed off their affinity for PDA.

“Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️” she wrote at the time. “Here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️.”

Mendes kept his caption simple and straight to the point, writing, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️.”