Camila Cabello addresses Fifth Harmony break up in new song

Camila Cabello’s career has reached new heights following her separation from Fifth Harmony. At the time of the break, fans were heartbroken over Cabello’s abrupt decision to leave, something that she’s discussed over the years. Her new song, “Psychofreak,” addresses the split directly, benefitting from some distance and some newly gained perspective.

In an interview with Reuters, Cabello discussed her new record candidly and openly, explaining that making the new record helped her transition into a happy place. “Obviously, I want to make good songs, but to me, it’s just like, I just want to have a good time today in the studio and feel safe and feel relaxed and feel like I’m being true to myself,” she said. “Compared to my previous albums, I think I’m just me as a human being is just in a better, more grounded, more, well rounded space. My first two albums was, like late teens, early 20s - I had a lot of anxiety making those albums.”

In the song “Psychofreak,” she addresses the stress over splitting from Fifth Harmony, discussing her bandmates Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane. “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down,” she sings.

“That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” said Cabello.

Now, she explains they all have a good relationship. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,“ she said. ”I’m like in a in a really good place with, with them.”

Camila Cabello’s record is titled “Familia” and it was released April 8. This weekend, she’s appearing on Saturday Night Live, with the episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.