Camila Cabello and Willow Smith collab in new song ‘Psychofreak’

We never saw this coming, and we are here for it!Willow Smith and Camila Cabello team up for a new song! The pair announced “Psychofreak,” a track that might have edgy lyrics and electric melody based on the title and sneak peek photo.

Cabello and Smith shared on Instagram their matching outfits that included black fishnets, leather jackets, lace, and bold makeup. In the promo, Willow and Camila pose, cuddling up to each other.

©Camilo Cabello





“Top 3, and not Number 3,” Cabella wrote about the new song, which is expected to be on her upcoming album Familia. “Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person,” Camila raved of Willow. “Let’s get it.”

Camila’s new album will drop on April 8 and will also include her song with Ed Sheeran, called ‘Bam Bam.’ During her latest Elle Mexico cover, the star revealed how her first language connects her to her childhood.

“When I speak in Spanish, the young parts of me come out, the ones that have been in my subconscious since I was born [when] I lived in Cuba and Mexico,” she told the publication in Spanish.

The 25-year-old Cuban native said that Spanish-language is her safe space. “It’s my most childish and innocent self, before the struggles and confrontations with mental health issues and everything that comes with growing up,” she shared.

According to the singer and actress, the name behind the album came after watching a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR. “I remember seeing C. Tangana’s Tiny Desk where there is a table with people around it, like a festive dinner, and I said to myself: ‘That’s what I want in my life,’” she recalls.

“At that time, I began to cook and invite people to my house; I started to be more sociable because before, I was very introverted. I wanted great friendships and to be close with the people with whom I am making the album.,” she said. “That was one reason for the name, and on the other hand, my blood family is a big part of who I am.“