Camila Cabello and her mom go on a London walk

Camila Cabello was photographed with her mom in London. The two looked relaxed and stylish as they enjoyed their time together.

©Camila Cabello



The two were spotted walking around the Notting Hill district.

Cabello and her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, were spotted grabbing some lunch in Notting Hill. While Cabello wore a white outfit made up of a set of matching set of pants and sweater, her mother wore black with a brown coat on top.

Cabello also wore a denim jacket and some stylish boots, having her hair down and wearing almost no make up on.

©Camila Cabello



Cabello wore an all white outfit with some black boots.

Cabello’s London stroll comes after her perfomance in Birmingham’s Concer for Ukraine. The benefit concert had the participation of Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers, Tom Odell,Ed Sheeran and more.

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” Cabello said when she announced she was participating in the benefit. “As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organizations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Cabello performed alongside Ed Sheeran, with the two singing their song “Bam Bam” together for the first time in the concert. Before introducing Sheeran, Cabello took a moment to comment on the situation in Ukraine and on her personal feelings on performing alongside Sheeran, someone she’s a great fan of. “We’re all praying tonight for the peace and the safety of the people in the Ukraine. Thank you guys so much for being part of this important fundraiser,” she said. Then, when introducing Sheeran, she said, “this is such a full-circle moment for me…But, like, literally I cried the first time I met him, I’m like such a huge fan of his.”