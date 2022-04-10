Camila Cabello kills her Saturday Night Live performance

Camila Cabello has had a big weekend. The singer released her awaited record “Familia” and was Saturday Night Live’s musical guest, in an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Cabello performed “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” For the latter performance, she was joined onstage by Willow Smith, who was also playing the guitar. The first performance was made up of Cabello and her dancers, all wearing neon-colored outfits and presenting an elaborate and fun dance routine. For their second performance, Cabello and Smith wore rock-inspired outfits, with Cabello dressed in red and Smith in black. The song was released earlier this week, dropping alongside a music video. Fans instantly called out the lyrics, which reference Cabello’s split from the band Fifth Harmony.

In an interview, Cabello explained the lyrics of the song and how they represented an anxious time in her life. “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” she said. Despite the break from Fifth Harmony, Cabello said she and her former bandmates are “in a good place” right now.

The release of Cabello’s record was met with plenty of excitement, with its TikTok release breaking the app. She has called the record her most personal yet, providing insight into her relationships and experiences within the music industry. It features collaborations with Smith, Ed Sheeran, Maria Becerra and Yotuel.