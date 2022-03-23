Camila Cabello’s sexy rocker look gets a “like” from ex Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is trying out a new look with a fresh mullet and she’s getting the Instagram stamp of approval from her ex Shawn Mendes. On Tuesday, Cabello began sharing photos from a sizzling photoshoot where she looks like the lead singer of a punk rock band. The first look she shared was a black dress with slits going up both sides, on the chest, and up the arms. Fans quickly noticed Mendes was one of 500,000+ people who double-tapped and liked the photo.

©Camila Cabello





Of course, “liking” your ex’s photo can be harmless but for devoted fans, it can spark a glimmer of hope that they could get back together. The singers have both released new music since they announced the split last year in November. They’ve also shared vague insight into the break-up in interviews.

It seems like the best insight fans are going to get about the singers will be found in their music. Over the weekend, Mendes shared a clip on Instagram sitting at the piano reflecting on his new breakup song, “When You’re Gone.” “You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone, you like, think it’s the right thing. You don’t realize all the sh*t that comes after it, which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I am, like, fucking on the edge, you know?” he says to the camera. “And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, oh, I’m on my own now. Now I feel like I’m finally like...I’m actually on my own. And I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”