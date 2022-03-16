How Shawn Mendes really felt about the tabloid sensation that was him and Camila Cabello

When Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were dating, if paparazzi were anywhere near them, the world was going to see some pics. The singers ended their two-year relationship in November, and they have both been sharing some insight into their young love. In a recent interview with Billboard, Mendes shared his feelings about their relationship being a tabloid sensation.

Some celebrities want to keep their relationship private and would be mortified seeing paparazzi photos of their private outings every day in tabloids. But Mendes told the outlet (with a friendly shrug) “I honestly don’t care.”

Sometimes all the attention artists get for things that have nothing to do with their art can also make them lose focus, but his longtime manager Andrew Gertier told the outlet, “He has always been really good at cutting through the clutter.”

That doesn’t mean things didn’t get chaotic for the singer, who opened up about how his embrace of spirituality has changed his life. He started with meditating to help balance his pop star life, then began reading religious texts, going on a deep dive on the Bhakti movement in Hinduism, and Mendes, has spent every Thursday of nearly the last year meditating and discussing scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita with author Jay Shetty.

“I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it’s time to kind of do something different,” Mendes told Billboard, adding that spirituality is “a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on.”

As for Camila? Her priorities have changed too. Cabello released her new single “Bam Bam,” featuring Ed Sheeran. She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, “My priorities have fluctuated, and my focus has changed throughout my life.” “Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career,” the 25-year-old continued.