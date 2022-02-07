As reported, Chris Evans confessed in the past that he is attracted to Camila Cabello; however, despite the Cuban-American singer and actress thinks he is good-looking, she might not be interested in dating Captain American.

In a recent interview, Cabello, who plays a modern-day Cinderella in the Amazon Studios film of the same name, told Ellen DeGeneres why she wouldn’t give Evans a chance. “He is a very handsome guy, and I admire him,” Cabello said. “But he is not my type of man.”

©Getty Images / YouTube GALLERY



Camila Cabello rejected Chris Evans because the actor is not her ‘type’

Camila’s rejection comes after Chris Evans admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he would be thrilled to go on a date with Cabello. “One hundred percent, Camila Cabello,” he said. “If I could have dinner with her, I would be more than happy.”

In 2021, after two years together, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes called it quits. The pair took to social media on Wednesday, November 17 with a joint announcement, letting fans know they’re returning to their relationship as “best friends” as they end things, romantically.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” They both posted the same message onto their Instagram Stories on Wednesday night and signed the message, “Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes and Cabello used to be friends for years before they started their romantic relationship. The pair recorded their first collaboration in 2015, Cabello’s debut single, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” After that, a few years later, the two released “Señorita” right before their first public appearance as a couple in the summer of 2019.