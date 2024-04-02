Camila Cabello reveals the hair colors she tried before settling on blonde

Camila Cabello recently visited SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, where she delved into her latest single, “I LUV IT,” and her hair transformation journey. The interview gave fans insights into Cabello’s creative process and personal style evolution.

Hosts Tony Fly and Symon engaged Cabello in a candid conversation about her decision to go blonde and the experimentation with various hair colors leading up to her bold transformation. Cabello revealed that she considered several other shades before settling on her striking blonde locks.

The Grammy-nominated artist shared her initial inclination towards jet-black hair, inspired by her music’s complex emotions and darker themes. However, she soon realized that the drastic change might need to align with the eclectic sound of her latest tracks. Cabello explained, “I don’t think people are gonna even get it when their visual brain is tied to a past me.” This realization prompted her to explore other options.

Among the alternative hues Cabello experimented with were blue and gray. Reflecting on her experience with the blue wig, she humorously remarked, “I looked like a seventh grader going to Hot Topic.” Despite the nostalgic appeal of the shade, she ultimately deemed it unfit for her current aesthetic. Similarly, while exuding a futuristic vibe, the gray hair didn’t resonate with her desired image, evoking comparisons to a witch.

Amidst the trial and error, Cabello ultimately found her perfect match in blonde. Describing her blonde hair as a fusion of her authentic self with a touch of “Kalesi,” she expressed satisfaction with the outcome. Symon echoed the sentiment, praising Cabello’s stunning appearance in her new blonde era.

With her latest single, “I LUV IT,” poised to become a hit, Camila Cabello’s bold reinvention extends beyond her hair, reaffirming her status as a force in the music industry.