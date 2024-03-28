WATCH: Camila Cabello launches her new era with chaotic music video ‘I LUV IT’

Camila Cabello is setting the stage for her new record. After debuting a new hairstyle, and teasing a new song on social media, Cabello has released “I LUV IT,” featuring Playboi Carti.

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello at a ﻿Miami Heat basketball game

The song is a departure from Cabello’s ballads and pop songs, having an electronic and hyper-pop edge. The video is directed by Nicolas Mendez, and shows Cabello involved in all manner of extreme activities, from being chased by dogs to getting beat up in a wrestling match.

“Certain things in our human realm do make me feel like I’m in outer space, and the very rare few times where I’ve had incredible chemistry with someone is one of them,“ said Cabello in a press release. “Part of that cocktail is also the emotional drama between you and that person, and the chaos and butterflies and nerves and passion. It’s unsustainable and not peaceful and exhausting, but also, I LUV IT.”

Camila Cabello’s upcoming record

Camila Cabello’s new record will be exploring a new side of her, as she’s discussed in previous interviews. She said it would also be a tribute to Miami, the city where she grew up. “Miami’s a city where you drive with your windows down and hear Afrobeat, and Reggaeton, and Hip Hop and pop. It’s such a melting pot of music and of culture,” she said to Paper Magazine.

As of now, there’s no release date for the record, and no official name, although some fans have speculated that it’s called “C, XOXO.”