Camila Cabello reveals why she left Fifth Harmony amid reported reunion

Camila Cabello and her blonde hair are setting the record straight about her departure from Fifth Harmony. The singer left the group in December 2016 after they found fame on “The X Factor” in 2012. While the four remaining members, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, did their best to carry the momentum forward, the group took an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects in March 2018.

There has always been speculated drama between Cabello and the remaining members, and on a recent episode of “Call Her Daddy,” Cabello said her passion for writing took over.

“I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at, like, 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and, like, writing songs, ‘cause I didn’t want to do it while everybody was there, and I had such a passion that turned into writing,” she told host Alexandra Cooper.

As Cabello’s vision changed, she no longer found herself happy and distanced herself from the group. “I started distancing myself from the group’s vision, and it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that, and so, I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned,’” the 27-year-old singer continued.

While she had goals of writing for other people, she realized that she could write for herself and have a successful solo career. The decision paid off, with the hitmaker finding success with two Latin Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Despite a rumored rivalry, Cabello, who revealed why she and Shawn Mendes broke up again, says she is still able to remember the good times and is thankful for the experience it gave her. “I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times,” she noted. “And I grew a lot in that group.”

Cabello’s interview comes after Page Six reported that Fifth Harmony was planning a reunion that would include the “Havana singer.” However, shortly after, Rolling Stone’s Tomas Mier shut down the report, saying he had multiple sources confirming that there was no reunion happening.