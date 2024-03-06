Camila Cabello shares why she and Shawn Mendes broke up a second time

Camila Cabello is opening up about her personal life. The singer was featured on “Call Her Daddy,” a famous podcast that she’s a fan of. In it, she discussed her relationship with Shawn Mendes, their public reconciliation, and their second break up shortly after.

Cabello and Mendes performing together

Cabello revealed she’s a “fan” of reconciliations, considering them “helpful” for moving on.

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” she said. “If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

Despite the fact that her reunion with Mendes was all over the media, she still calls the moment “fun” and “great.”Still, the relationship “didn’t feel right.”

The moment Cabello references occurred in last year’s Coachella, where the two were photographed by onlookers as they hugged and kissed.

“And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good,’” she said.

Cabello and Mendes’ positive relationship

Despite their false start, Cabello and Mendes remain friends, having plenty of respect for each other.

“I will always care about him and love him,” she said in the podcast. “He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He’s a really kind, good person.”