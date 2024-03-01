Shawn Mendes poses shirtless and surprises his fans at Paris Fashion Week

It’s a great day for fans of Shawn Mendes. The 25-year-old singer made a surprise appearance at Loewe’s runway show, as part of Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row and sharing a sweet moment with his fans after exiting the show, waving at them and blowing kisses.

The singer took to social media to share some photos of his time in Paris. Shawn seemed to be getting ready for the show, and decided to pose shirtless in his hotel room, turning up the heat on Instagram, as many of his followers were quick to react and praise him for his athletic physique.

“Good morning Paris,” the singer captioned the post, posing with a cigarette while standing in front of his balcony wearing nothing but green trousers. He also shared another pic looking cozy in a jacket, before heading out to attend the runway show.

“Now, I’m gonna have the best morning, thank you,” one person wrote, agreeing with the post, while some others urged him to stop smoking. “You smokin’ hot already Shawn you don’t need that cigarette,” someone else wrote, while another fan commented, “Excuse me, take that cigarette out of your mouth.”

Fans of the musician also took advantage of the opportunity to ask him about new music amid Camila Cabello’s new album release. The pair dated briefly last year, and Camila seems to be opening up about their romance in a new upcoming song from her new album.

“I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one,” Camila said to Puss Puss magazine, hinting at the new track. “You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down.”