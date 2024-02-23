Camila Cabello is filming new visuals in the Dominican Republic ahead of her new album

Camila Cabello is putting the final touches on her upcoming era. The 26-year-old singer, who has been teasing her new album on social media, is filming a new project in the Dominican Republic with her team, with many believing that her album will be accompanied by new visuals.

Fans of the singer pointed out that she is currently rehearsing in the Dominican Republic, at a dance studio located in Santo Domingo. Camila posted a series of photos with her backup dancers in the background while wearing a casual ensemble after what seemed to be a rehearsal.

“The dance studio where Camila Cabello posted the latest photos on Instagram is the ‘Royalty Dance Place’ located in the Dominican Republic,” one online user wrote, revealing that she was preparing to film a new project ahead of her new era, which explored a new sound, as she recently showed with her latest snippet.

“Camila’s team (manager, stylist, makeup artist and, hairdresser) was with her in the Dominican Republic,” one fan shared, posting photos of her team from their social media accounts. “The Vice President, Visual Creative of Interscope Records Marissa Ramirez was also with Camila there,” they added.

Camila’s mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, also seems to be accompanying her while she films the project, with fans noticing that the pair enjoyed dinner at a restaurant in the Dominican Republic. “Love you, my sweet Camila Cabello,” she wrote on social media.

The singer has also hinted at a “reinvention” during her latest interview with Puss Puss magazine. “You can’t really say that it’s a sad song, you can’t really pin it down,” she said about her upcoming single. “It’s just kind of me wrestling with these feelings and me kind of being really present on a particular feeling and exploring it. I feel like a lot of songs on the album are that.”

