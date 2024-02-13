Camila Cabello proves to be a fan of Grimes while dancing in Miami: Are they working together?

Camila Cabello is in her alternative era. The ‘Havana’ singer is slowly unveiling more hints about her new musical sound, seemingly going for a hyperpop sound, and even a new look, after showing off her hair transformation, going from her signature brunette locks to vibrant blonde hair.

This time Camila documented her time in Miami while taking a stroll in South Beach and enjoying one of Grimes’ hit songs ‘Genesis.’ The singer showed love for the musician, who commented on the video and shared her surprise after learning that Camila is a fan of her music.

“I - incredible! Top tier fairycore,” Grimes wrote on TikTok. Fans of the former Fifth Harmony singer shared their excitement after watching the video. “The beach, blonde hair, it’s giving surfer vibes,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Omg Camila listening to Grimes,” adding, “You look like a Mermaid.”

Other online users even started theorizing about the collaborations in her new album, as it seems to be a new sound from what Camila has released before. “Camila & Grimes would be the collab of the year,” someone else added, “Camila’s new album is definitely going to take us back to 2014.”

Camila’s latest Instagram reel also includes a snippet of one of her upcoming songs, with many believing that her new single is soon to be released. “You’re a bad valentine,” she captioned the clip, continuing to lean into a hyperpop sound, similar to Charli XCX, Slayyyter, Grimes, among others.