Elon Musk and Grimes’ new baby ‘Techno’: The reason behind the unique name

Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed their third baby together. The news comes just days after it was revealed that the singer and the Tesla CEO were having co-parenting issues following the singer’s now-deleted tweet, where she seemingly referred to their new son named Techno Mechanicus.

Online users had mixed reactions about the name of their third baby, as his nickname is “Tau.” And while the pair have yet to comment on their new baby and their co-parenting arrangements, journalist Walter Isaacson revealed that the pair expanded their family, in the upcoming biography of Musk, which is set to be released on September 12.

When it comes to the name, It seems like Grimes was partially inspired by one of her Instagram posts from March 2021. The singer posed in a series of photos, wearing a futuristic ensemble, holding a sword, and wearing a crystal headpiece. “Techno,” Grimes wrote on Instagram.

Grimes’ friend and fellow singer Princess Nokia left a now-deleted comment, praising her look and encouraging her to name her next baby Techno. “If u have a girl next you should name her that,” the comment reads, with Grimes responding, “wow I will actually do that - amazing idea.”

Elon and Grimes also share son X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed “X,” and daughter Exa Dark, nicknamed “Y.” Back in 2020, the singer revealed to Vanity Fair that they had “always wanted at least three or four [kids].” However, they publicly broke up after welcoming their daughter in December 2021.

Elon also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. Most recently Elon and Grimes proved they were on good terms after being spotted vacationing together in Portofino, Italy, with their kids.