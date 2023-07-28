Elon Musk and Grimes on vacation with their kids: Are they back together?

Elon Musk and Grimes might be giving love a second chance. The 35-year-old singer and the 52-year-old billionaire were spotted together in Italy, enjoying some quality time with their sons. Their recent outing follows their split in March 2022, months after they welcomed their baby girl Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate.

The pair were photographed having dinner and strolling around Portofino, with Elon having a casual conversation with his 17-year-old son Saxon, from his previous relationship with Justine Wilson. Meanwhile, Grimes was seen walking with their 3-year-old son X Æ A-XII, just outside the restaurant where Elon was having dinner.

The singer wore a red long-sleeve dress with side cutouts. She paired the look with black boots, black sunglasses, and silver jewelry, while Elon wore an olive green T-shirt and black pants. The former couple have yet to be photographed together during their European vacation. However, the Daily Mail reported that the pair are currently staying at the same hotel in Portofino.

Following the birth of their daughter and their split in 2022, it was revealed that Elon had secretly welcomed twins with executive Shivon Zillis. Grimes was briefly linked to Chelsea Manning in 2022, however, their romance was cut short to a few months. Elon also started a romantic relationship with actress Natasha Bassett, but the pair called it quits in July of the same year.

Elon and Grimes’ relationship first started in 2018, with the couple dating on and off until their public breakup in 2022. They attended multiple events during their time together, including the Met Gala in 2018.