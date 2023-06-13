Grimes adds more ‘alien scars’ tattoos to her out-of-this-world collection

Grimes might have the most unique tattoos in the universe. The singer has a collection of “alien scars” which she recently added to. On Saturday, she shared two photos on social media showing off her new ink. She added the scars to her chest with the tattoo artist using white ink.



Grimes wore heavy pink makeup around her face as she posed with the scars. She also showed off her chipped tooth. Grimes said in a follow-up tweet that she broke her front tooth in December in a stage diving incident in Japan. “[I] didn’t seek medical attention in time, my bite healed wrong - so been warned they’ll chip a lot,” she wrote, “but I dig the look.”



The eccentric artist also added a large vein-like tattoo on her leg using red ink. “Changed my body from the way God made it, It reflects my altered mind,” she wrote on Twitter with a photo of the ink.

She also shared a gallery of photos of the tattoo on Instagram, encouraging her fans to listen to her new music.



Grimes is a big fan of body modifications, and might even have gotten ear modifications to make them look more elf-like. Back in September, she shared a photo in bandages saying she “did smthn crazy” after expressing her desire to get the surgery. Her ex-partner and father of her children, Elon Musk, expressed his disapproval at the time.