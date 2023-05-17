Christian Nodal reveals why he won’t erase all of his facial tattoos

Christian Nodal has been all over the news this year. Following the reveal of his relationship with Cazzu and the subsequent announcement of the birth of their baby, Nodal’s persona life has been of extreme interest for fans. Recently, he revealed he would be getting rid of his face tattoos, revealing how the process works and why he won’t erase some of them.

In an appearance on the podcast “Escuela de Nada,” Nodal revealed that he’d stuck to his word and had been removing some of his face tattoos. He revealed that the removal of tattoos is much different than the process of getting one, with each tattoo needing multiple removal sessions to fade. “It hurt so much more than getting the tattoos done,” he said in Spanish. “It’s a very painful and tiring process.” He also revealed another factor that made the process even more difficult. “It’s complicated because you have to put on creams and you need to be careful with the sun, and I’m not the type of person who takes care of their face.”

After experiencing a session of tattoo removal, Nodal decided that he’d be keeping some of his tattoos and that the experience was a bit underwhelming. “It hurt so much and I think they’re still visible,” he said.

©GettyImages



Christian Nodal and Cazzu

Over the past weeks, Cazzu shared the special gesture that Nodal sent her on Mother’s Day. While the two are apart while he is on tour, Nodal made sure that Cazzu celebrated her first Mother’s Day accordingly, sending her some sunflowers that she shared on social media. “I miss you, I love you,” wrote Cazzu in Spanish.

Nodal reposted the story and added a comment of his own. “Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Related Video: Irina Shayk opens up about motherhood: 'You don't have to change who you are' Loading the player...