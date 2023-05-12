Christian Nodal’s special act of love for pregnant Cazzu on Mother's Day

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are in the middle of an exciting journey, as they are expecting their first child together. Yesterday was Mother's Day in Mexico, and the Mexican singer made special gesture for his girlfriend. While Cazzu revealed that they live together in Argentina, they are spending time apart while he is on tour.





The USA, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Finland, Switzerland and Turkey are some of the countries that celebrate their moms on May 14. In Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador, it’s on May 10. Nodal made sure he honored the soon to be mother of his children, sending her a spectacular arrangement of sunflowers.



Flattered by the cute act of love, Cazzu shared a photo on her Instagram stories, tagging the singer. "I miss you, I love you," she wrote in Spanish over the image of sunflowers. Nodal reposted Cazzu's story adding, "Happy Mother's Day, my life."



In the midst of her sweet wait, the Argentine rapper has announced that she will put her career on pause to fully enjoy her pregnancy and the first months of her baby's life. Meanwhile, Nodal continues with the dates of his Forajido Tour. He proved that distance can’t stop him from making Cazzu feel special.



While Cazzu prepares for the arrival of her baby and takes time to rest, Nodal continues with his tour in Mexico, El Salvador and Chile. From August to November, the interpreter of Botella tras Botella will take his music throughout the United States, to more than twenty cities.





A baby girl on the way

It seems like Nodal accidentally revealed that he and Cazzu were expecting a girl. In an interview with the show Lo Sé Todo Colombia, the singer revealed that he wants to remove the tattoos from his face, because he wants his daughter to know him as he is.

"It's more than anything that I want to see myself clean, I really like my tattoos, I love tattoos, I'm going to open a tattoo show in Los Angeles very soon too and it happens that I would like my daughter to know me, to know my face," the 24-year-old composer said.