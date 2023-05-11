Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony celebrate her birthday aboard a yacht

Nadia Ferreira is celebrating her 24th birthday! She spent the date with her husband Marc Anthony and their closest friends aboard the “Lady Nadia,” the couple’s luxurious yacht. For the occasion, the yacht was decorated with pink and golden balloons that read “Happy birthday.”

Nadia looked stunning in a lime green dress and appeared in plenty of images over the course of the day. She wore her hair loose and wavy, and had on some simple make up, resulting in a look that was perfect for a day spent basking in the sun. Among the couple’s guests were Carlos Adyan, presenter of Telemundo, Nadia’s mom Ludy Ferreira, Lele Pons, Robert Petersen, and more.

Guests including Pons shared plenty of photos in their stories and posts. Pons also shared a video of the moment where Ferreira listens to her friends and family as they sing her the “Happy birthday” song.

Nadia and Marc’s baby

While the media doesn’t know a specific date for the birth of the Marc and Nadia’s baby, many believe that it’s due in late May or early June. This estimations match the date in which Nadia and Marc shared the news of their pregnancy and Nadia’s belly, which suggest that she’s far along in her pregnancy.

Nadia and Marc have shared their joy over being parents, sharing some photos and joyful moments, but they’ve kept their baby’s gender to themselves.