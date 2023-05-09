Alicia Keys surprises fans with Cazzu in Buenos Aires concert

Alicia Keys suprised the audience at her concert in Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena. Keys brought out Cazzu, one of the most beloved trap performers in the country, bringing down the house and providing an unexpected and welcome blend of genres and sounds.

Cazzu shared various posts about the moment, calling it the kind of wild dream that her imagination wasn’t able to conjure. The photos show her and Keys on stage and then a photo of the two huddled closely together after their performance.

Cazzu also shared a video of their performance at the Movistar Arena. “I’m sharing with you this beautiful video taken at the most beautiful moment with a legendary Alicia Keys as she performed in Buenos Aires,” Cazzu captioned the post in Spanish. “Thank you for being so beautiful!”

Fans and followers dropped encouraging comments, including her boyfriend Christian Nodal. “Incredible,” he wrote, adding some heart emojis.

Cazzu and Keys performed “Nada,” a song originally performed by Cazzu, Rauw Alejandro, Lyanno and Dalex. They also performed Keys’ “Underdog,” with Cazzu performing one of the verses in Spanish.

Alicia Keys announced her South American tour earlier this year, with scheduled stops in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. Over the course of her shows, which run over the month of May, we’re likely to see other Latin American performers joining her onstage.

