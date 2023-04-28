Are Christian Nodal and Cazzu about to get married?

Christian Nodal and Cazzu’s relationship is getting more and more serious. The couple, who’s expecting their first child together, was spotted visiting a luxurious jewelry store in Mexico, prompting speculation from fans.

The jewelry store is called Braggao, and claims to make customized and personalized jewelry. They shared a clip of Nodal and Cazzu looking at their jewelry. In the clip, one of the store’s workers opens a briefcase that contains jewelry, prompting wowed reactions from Nodal and Cazzu. Nodal stands up and looks inside the briefcase, reaching inside to hold on to various jewelry items. “Who’s ready to watch the full video?” reads the video’s caption.

The contents inside the briefcase have yet to be revealed, but many followers believe the two might be viewing wedding bands or engagement rings. “The engagement ring,” someone wrote in Spanish. “I want to watch,” wrote someone else.

While many believe the two are shopping for engagement rings, other viewers believe that they may be shopping for other luxurious items. “I don’t think it’s an engagement ring,” wrote a viewer. “That store sells other types of jewelry.”

Nodal and Cazzu have been together since June of last year, with the two photographed spending time together and attending each other’s concerts. The pair is currently living together in Argentina, a reveal that Cazzu made in a TV interview. “No, he lives with me here,” she said. “We spend our time traveling, but we have our house here.”

The two are very private about their relationship, but fans believe they’ve shared photos of their house in Buenos Aires.

