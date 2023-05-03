Christian Nodal reveals the ideal name for his baby

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are awaiting for the arrival of their baby. Ever since the two announced their pregnancy, they’ve been joyfully sharing photos, discussing their relationship and their child. In a new video, Nodal has revealed some of his dream names for his child.

In an interview with the influencer Camilo Triana, Nodal talked about his music and his life, and shared some possible baby names. “I don’t know if this question is a little bold but, if you’re baby were a boy, what name would you like him to have? What if the baby were a girl?” asked Triana in Spanish.

“If the baby were a boy, his mom wouldn’t let me but I would like to call him Zoro.” If the baby were a girl, Nodal said that he still didn’t have his mind made up. “If it’s a girl... well, I don’t know.” Zoro is a name featured in the anime “One Piece,” which has been a global phenomenon.

In another interview from that same trip to Colombia, Nodal appeared to have revealed his baby’s gender. When speaking about his upcoming tattoo removals and why he wanted to go through with them, he said, “I want to look clean. I love my tattoos a lot, I want to open a tattoo shop in Los Angeles soon, but I’d like to have my daughter meet me with a clean face.”

Neither Cazzu nor Nodal have revealed the gender of their baby yet, preferring to keep their pregnancy and relationship as private as possible.