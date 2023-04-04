Christian Nodal is living with Cazzu in Argentina

Christian Nodal and Cazzu's relationship is getting stronger every day, and their fans are invested. Rumors have swirled around the couple, like recent speculation the Argentine rapper was pregnant, which she denied. But the so-called “Queen of Trap” has confirmed that they did take one giant step in their relationship, and are living together. In a recent interview she revealed the Mexican singer moved to Argentina.

Cazzu joined Noche al Dente as a guest where she was asked about her relationship with Nodal. Fer Dente, asked when their courtship started, to which she replied, “Almost a year now.” The “Adiós Amor” singer confirmed his break from ella from her de ella with Belinda in February 2022, and was shortly after linked to Cazzu.



The host then got to the juicy question, "Does he live in Mexico?" The rapper revealed with a smile, “No, he lives with me here.” “ We spend our time traveling, but we have our house here," explained the Argentine. The news isn't too surprising, last December it was reported that the Mexican bought a house in an exclusive area of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. At the time it was rumored that it could be a gift from the singer to his girlfriend .



Cazzu also revealed the adorable nickname she has for her boyfriend: "Love, she doesn't like me to call him by name." “[He is a] mega star of Mexican regional [music], my mariachi boyfriend I call him, my mariachi,” she explained. So cute!

Her emotional moment hearing him sing Las Mañanitas

The host asked the singer if Nodal has ever serenaded her, and Cazzu reminisced about the emotional moment when he sang to her for the first time. "For the first time on my birthday he sang Las Mañanitas for me," she recounted with a big smile. "And I cried because I'm a sissy, we all cried that day," she added. "He sings very nicely, very nicely, recommended," she said proudly.

Cazzu, who revealed what she thinks of his ex Belinda, also commented on their red carpet appearances, one of the most recent being Premio Lo Nuestro, where they happily paraded their love. "We agree on what we are going to wear," she explained, confessing they like to coordinate their looks.