Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo

Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up.

The photo shows Grimes with bandages around her chin and ears, with parts of her face covered with medical tape. “I did smthn crazy!” she captioned the Tweet, prompting hundreds of replies from her followers. “YOU DID THE EARS??” wrote someone. “Girl what,” wrote someone else.

Last month, Grimes shared that she’d been considering getting implants in her ears as a way to “change things up in my mid 30’s.” Aside from the elf ears, she was also considering permanent vampire teeth caps.

Her ex-partner, Elon Musk, with whom she has two kids (that we know of) was apparently in opposition of her implants. “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside,” he tweeted at her when she threw around the idea on social media and was asking around for second opinions.

Aside from providing an update on her possible body mods, Grimes also shared that she had completed her new record, which she’s described as a “space opera” in her profile with Vanity Fair. The record appears to be very ambitious, made up of 15 songs that form BOOK 1 of her project. At the time of the profile’s publication, she discussed a song called “Sci-Fi” that features The Weeknd and that she called a “soon-to-be-ubiquitous-banger.”

Grimes made the announcement on her Twitter. “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.,” she wrote. “I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”