Grimes is interested in getting ear elf surgery but it looks like her ex and father of her children Elon Musk is against it. On Monday, the singer asked her 1.3 million followers on Twitter for insight on body modification, and the billionaire responded directly to the tweet with a sassy comment.





Grimes asked her followers, “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome? I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing.” “Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about people’s experiences,” she continued.

Musk responded the next day, saying “The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside.”

What is elf ear modification?

If you’re interested in elf ears, medically speaking the method is called Otoplasty. According to Body Art Guru, the process of ear sculpting should be done by a plastic surgeon but is usually done by body medication artists who are not licensed to operate.

There are various methods used to change the appearance like cropping and pointing as well as the amputation of various parts of the ears. The end goal is to resemble elves or Vulcans, and most commonly a small wedge-shaped piece of skin is removed from the top of the year, and the edges are sutured together.

The first person to create the procedure was Steve Haworth, who folded the helix, trimmed, it, and sutured it together for a pointy look. But there is a new product developed by Samppa Von Cyborg. According to the website, cartilage is split at the middle of the ear and then sewn into a point. It’s an extremely dangerous procedure, which could explain Grimes’ concern.

Musk and Grimes’ relationship

The couple called it quits in September 2021 after three years of dating. They are the parents of son X Æ A-Xii who was born May 4, 2020, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was welcomed via surrogate in December of last year after their break up.

The surrogate was pregnant at the same time as his top executive Shaven Zilis, who welcomed twins just weeks before the birth of Exa Dark.

On Wednesday, Musk shared a tweet that could either be a dig at one of his baby mamas or just a shoutout at the work it takes to be a mother. “Being a Mom is just as important as any career,” he wrote to his 103 million followers.