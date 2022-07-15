Elon Musk’s mom Maye is sad over her son’s recent breakup

Maye Musk wants her son to be happy and in love.
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett reportedly ended their relationship. According to a source Maye Musk and Bassett had developed a nice relationship.
The source spoke exclusively to HollywoodLife, and explained that Maye and Natasha got along well. “Natasha and Maye got very close over the past couple of months. She thought that Natasha was the perfect woman for her son. They shared such a strong bond, and she really considers her to be a friend now. Their friendship will continue even though she is no longer with Elon,” said the source.
“Maye isn’t upset or angry with Natasha. As a woman, Maye knows that sometimes a woman has to put herself and her career before a relationship,” continues the source.
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett were first photographed together on February of this year. The two spent some time in St. Tropez together, where they attended a wedding as each other’s plus ones. The breakup coincided with the reveal of Musk having had twins with one of the executives of his company, Shivon Zilis.
Apparently, the breakup was amicable and it was prompted by Bassett wanting to focus on her acting career. Elon Musk has been married and divorced three times. He has 9 children: Vivian, Nevada, Griffin, Saxon, Damian, Kai, Exa Dark Sideræl, X Æ A-Xii, and the newborn twins.
Maye Musk is a model and has had a very succesful career. This year, she was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated alongside models that challenge notions of traditional beauty and that have opened the doors for a more expansive industry. “Musk embodies the idea that aging shouldn’t hold you back from pursuing your dreams,” said the magazine.