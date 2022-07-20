Elon Musk’s dad Errol says people want him to donate his seed

Elon Musk’s dad, Errol Musk is enjoying his time in the limelight. The 76-year-old man recently self-reported that he had a secret child with his stepdaughter three years ago, and this week he talked to the press again about how he is considering donating his sperm to women.



The fascination with Errol’s sperm came last week when he told The Sun he had a daughter with Jana Bezuidenhout, 35, in 2019. It’s the second child he had with his stepdaughter, who he raised when she was 4. The shocking and somewhat cringe news prompted several South American women to ask for his donations, per The Sun.

Errol told the outlet his seed is currently coveted by a company in Colombia because of the success Elon has had. “I’ve got a company who wants me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class women,” he said. “They say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’”

©GettyImages



Elon and Maye Musk

Errol, who was previously married to Maye Musk, has fathered at least seven children to three different women. According to the fertile father, he hasn’t been offered any sort of compensation, but there were other perks. “They haven’t offered me any money, but they have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff,” he said. And he isn’t opposed to donating his sperm for free, “Why not?” he told the outlet.