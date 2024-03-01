Eiza González opens up about her difficult tattoo removal process

Eiza Gonzalez got her first tattoo when she was only 14 years old. “They’re there because I got them in secret around that time,” she revealed to her followers on social media. As she’s grown older, she’s been rethinking some of her tattoos, removing the ones that have faded or that she doesn’t want to have anymore. She’s been working on the removal of a tattoo on her foot over the past two years.

©GettyImages



She’s removing a tattoo on her left foot

A long road

Through Instagram, González has shared some of the details of the tattoo removal process that she began on January 2021. The tattoo is located on the top part of her foot and is a symbol of love and serenity, according to her statements. She shared an Instagram story where she revealed that the process of removing the tattoos has been difficult, sharing various photos of it.

“The pain is minimal (finally) and there’s less moments of inactivity thanks to technology, which is why I can have more sessions. Thank you for saving me and helping me remove what I did to myself,” she wrote, showing the tattoo as it slowly fades.

©GettyImages



She’s revelaed the process has been long and hard

The tattoos she’s removed

In 2021, González shared with her followers the reason why she wanted to get rid of her tattoo. “Don’t drink and get a tattoo at the same time if you’re young,” she said. She’s removed previous tattos in the past, in 2019.