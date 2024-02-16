Eiza Gonzalez calls co-star Aaron Paul the ‘sweetest’ soul

Eiza Gonzalez loves her co-workers. Gonzalez recently shared some stories promoting her upcoming work, including her film “Ash,” which co-stars Aaron Paul. Gonzalez shared a story praising some of Paul’s qualities and showing just how close the two became over the shoot.

©Eiza Gonzalez



A screenshot of Gonzalez’s story

Gonzalez shared a story on her Instagram, showing a Deadline article reporting on the fact that Prime Video had picked up the international rights for “Ash.” Below the photo, she tagged Paul and wrote “Just the sweetest kindest soul ever.”

Gonzalez has discussed “Ash” in the past, especially the dynamic she shares with Paul onscreen. “We have a lot of scenes together, and our dynamic is super intense and crucial in the film,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Ash” follows Gonzalez playing a woman who wakes up in her space-station alone, with everyone in her crew dead. Paul plays the character of a man who’s sent to her rescue, with the two not knowing if they can trust each other.

The film is directed by Flying Lotus, a producer and rapper, whom Gonzalez also praised. “We couldn't have been more lucky, because his visual imagery and the way that he spoke to us about the movie really translated to the making of the film,” she said.

©GettyImages



Eiza Gonzalez at the premiere of ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’

Gonzalez’s and Paul’s close friendship

Gonzalez and Paul appear to have been friends for some time now. "Working with him was so special, he's so disciplined, and we had a great dynamic on set,” she said in the interview. “We kept saying, 'Can you believe we're making a movie together?' And it's such a special movie.”

Gonzalez revealed that “Ash” was a special project for her and one that she opes audiences will enjoy. “I hope that people love it, but this is one of my favorite projects I've ever worked on in my life,” she said.

