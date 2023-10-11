Eiza Gonzalez and Mario Casas: the picture that confirms their romance

Eiza Gonzalez appears to be involved in a new relationship. The Mexican actress was spotted kissing and hugging the Spanish actor Mario Casas. Over the past couple of weeks, the two have been photographed and recorded by social media users on various locations in Europe.

EXCLUSIVA. Mario Casas y Eiza González: las imágenes más esperadas que confirman su relación 💕 (Contenido para registrados y suscriptores) https://t.co/q3BJjTqBBHpic.twitter.com/y6Wj2sYuk8 — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) October 11, 2023

The photos, captured by our sister publication HOLA! SPAIN, show the two happy and holding on to each other, walking across the city as they enjoy the sun. Gonzalez wears a bodysuit while Casas is seen with a tanktop, a backpack and some jeans.

The artists also shared two photos on their Instagram stories. While they’re not together, teh pictures appear to have been taken on the same spot, with both wearing sunglasses and their bathing suits.

©Instagram: Eiza Gonzalez and Mario Casas



The photos the two shared on their Instagram stories

The photos show Gonzalrz in a green bathing suit and jean shorts, while Casas is wearing a backpack and some blue swim shorts with flower patterns on them.

When did the two meet?

It’s unknow when the relationship first started, and when the two met. The Spanish publication Diez Minutos claims that the two were first spotted together in Rome and later traveled to Cantabria, where the beach photos were taken. Users on social media captured videos and images of the two spending time together. Then they began connecting the dots, especially after the two shared matching stories at the same time. The relationship has yet to be confirmed by Gonzalez or Casas.