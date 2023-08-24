Eiza González stuns in a sheer pastel azure gown fit for a princess

Eiza González’s recent look has fans calling her a princess. The Mexican actress and singer has 8 million followers on Instagram ready to see her stylish and glamorous moments, and Thursday, she shared jaw-dropping photos in a beautiful pastel azure gown.

González, who recently got a tattoo, wore the special look in Malibu for Bulgari’s An Evening on the Beach Dinner, which she hosted. “Had an amazing time hosting with my @bulgari family a beautiful dinner,” she wrote in the caption. “It was nothing but joy sharing such wonderful moments with other women who I admire and respect.”

Her comments are filled with love and admiration. “You look like a real life princess! absolutely flawless,” reads one of the top liked comments. “Literally the most beautiful woman in the whole world,” another added.

Like most actors, González is in limbo with acting due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and she’s been enjoying her summer, recently linking up with Alessandra Ambrosia in Ibiza.



But she already has multiple projects lined up. According to IMDb, she has five projects in pre or post-production: 3 Body Problem where she plays, “Auggie Salazar,” which is in post-production and set to release in 2024, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, also in post-production and set for 2024, the horror/sci-fi film Ash starring Aaron Paul, which is in post-production, a TV mini-series called La Máquina, and Untitled Guy Ritchie’s Action Movie, which is in pre-production.

Thankfully, she has plenty of appearances and events to keep her busy. In July, she enjoyed Paris Fashion Week, where she rocked a white pantsuit at Fendi’s show.