Antonela Rocuzzo’s new casual chic look is the perfect Y2K ensemble

Antonela Roccuzzo has shown off her incredible sense of style, both on the red carpet at important events with her husband Lionel Messi, attending exclusive fashion events, and in her daily life in Miami. The mom and entrepreneur has now mastered the casual chic look, judging by her recent outings.

Most recently, Antonela was spotted wearing the quintessential Y2K ensemble, which consists of a basic white crop top, paired with baggy jeans and white sneakers. She also completed the look with minimal jewelry and gave it a pop of color, rocking a pink Chanel quilted purse.

Antonela was all smiles accompanied by Messi and their kids at the DRV PNK Stadium following the recent win of Inter Miami. This is not the first time that she showcases a similar Y2K ensemble, as she also looked stunning while showing support for her husband earlier this month during the League’s Cup Quarter Finals match.

The former media personality wore the same crop top in black, paired with green high-waisted pants and a black belt, which featured a gold heart in the middle. She also wore gold jewelry and rocked her signature glam makeup look and her usual hairstyle.

Antonela showed the versatility of her look by wearing the ensemble to the stadium and going out later that night to celebrate with Messi and her friends, Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera. Antonela is known for having fun with her outfits, developing a perfect sense of style that makes her look sophisticated, yet chic and casual in her daily life.