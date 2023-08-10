Antonela Roccuzzo’s workout routine: How Messi’s wife keeps her incredible figure

Antonela Roccuzzo is known for keeping a healthy lifestyle, constantly keeping up with her fitness journey, doing yoga, doing different forms of cardio, and weightlifting. The mother and businesswoman has previously documented some of her most effective exercises, as well as some others that she doesn’t like but prove to be great for her physique.

Among the key exercises in her routine, Antonella always takes time to include weightlifting in her workouts. She has shared with her fans and followers her Hip Thrust exercises for gluteal strength, which is recommended to do between 10-12 repetitions of 4 series, resting between 30 to 90 seconds in between each.

She also does Bulgarian Split Squats to improve strength in her legs, including quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. This exercise is recommended to perform with 10-12 repetitions in 3 or 4 series, resting 30 to 90 seconds in between each. Antonela previously revealed that this is the exercise she loves and hates the most, as it requires a lot of effort but proves to be very effective.

Goblet Squats and Sumo Squats are both part of Antonela’s routine. She previously posted a video showing how the exercise should be done correctly. These exercises can be performed in 10-12 repetitions of 3 series.

Another variation without weight is Jump Squats, which are great for cardio as well. Antonela also does Barbell Deadlifts, which are perfect for glutes, hamstrings, core, back, and trapezius muscles. Her toned abs and arms are also a result of these