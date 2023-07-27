Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Antonela Roccuzzo has been showing off her incredible fashion ensembles in recent years. Lionel Messi’s wife has developed a unique sense of style, proving that she looks stunning in black, as she seems to have a preference for darker colors, and golden hues, attending red carpets, sports events, and fashion shows.
The 35-year-old model and businesswoman recently joined the Barbiecore trend, dressing head-to-toe in pink during her recent outings. Here are some of her best fashion moments from recent years!
READ MORE
ANTONELA ROCCUZZO ROCKS AN EFFORTLESS WAVY HAIRSTYLE AT MESSI’S MIAMI INTER INTRODUCTION
LIONEL MESSI’S KIDS CELEBRATE NEW BEGINNINGS IN ADORABLE VIDEO
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!