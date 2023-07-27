Antonela Roccuzzo has been showing off her incredible fashion ensembles in recent years. Lionel Messi’s wife has developed a unique sense of style, proving that she looks stunning in black, as she seems to have a preference for darker colors, and golden hues, attending red carpets, sports events, and fashion shows.

The 35-year-old model and businesswoman recently joined the Barbiecore trend, dressing head-to-toe in pink during her recent outings. Here are some of her best fashion moments from recent years!