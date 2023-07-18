Lionel Messi’s kids celebrate new beginnings in adorable video

Lionel Messi and his family are starting a new chapter. His kids, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro, appear to be welcoming the change with open arms, ﻿with their mother, Antonela Roccuzzo, sharing a video of the three cheering on their dad’s new soccer team.

The post is made up of various photos and videos. It opens with a photo of Messi standing next to the club’s owners, including David Beckham, holding on to his new jersey with the number 10 printed on it. Other photos show Roccuzzo and their kids joining Messi onstage, a photo of the three in their car, and lastly, a video of the kids singing Inter Miami’s anthem. “New beginnings,” Roccuzzo captioned the post. “The love with which they welcomed you was so beautiful. We’re always with you!”

Messi was introduced to Inter Miami C.F. stadium this past weekend, in an event that was attended by thousands of people. “I’m so happy to be here,” Messi said onstage. “I can’t wait to start training and competing. I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team as I always did. I come here with the same desire as always. I want to thank the Miami fans. I feel your love and support.”

©GettyImages



Messi at his introduction to Inter Miami CF

Beckham also spoke during Messi’s introduction and appeared visibly emotional. “Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It really is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami,” he said. “Bienvenido a la familia.”

Messi’s deal will be for 2 and a half seasons, with him being paid around $50 and 60$ million on a yearly basis. “We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.