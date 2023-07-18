Lionel Messi’s fans believe he passed his winning streak to Carlos Alcaraz through a handshake

The world of sports is absolutely thrilling! Moments of greatness transcend the boundaries of the game itself, and now the legendary encounter between the 20-year-old tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz and soccer maestro Lionel Messi is making headlines.

The Spanish tennis prodigy, who took Wimbledon 2023 by storm, emerged victorious in a stunning five-set battle against the four-time defending champion, Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Gentlemen’s Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023, in London, England.

As expected, after his historic victory, the internet erupted with excitement, and a heartwarming clip of Alcaraz meeting the World Cup-winning captain, Messi, went viral.

Alcaraz is visibly excited and enchanted by the presence of Argentina’s soccer icon. Carlos described the experience as “crazy” and had one simple wish - to shake hands with the legendary Messi. And guess what? Dreams do come true, as he got to meet his idol!

Carlos Alcaraz shook hands with Paradise and went on to win Wimbledon.



The echoes of Alcaraz’s triumph at Wimbledon 2023 and his unforgettable Messi encounter at the Laureus Awards still reverberate through sports history; therefore, fans assure Messi passed his winning streak to Alcaraz through their handshake.

Inter Miami’s Number 10

Lionel Messi is officially a Inter Miami player! Fans of the athlete showed their excitement as they welcomed Messi, who was accompanied by his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

“I’m so happy to be here,” Messi declared. “I can’t wait to start training and competing. I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team as I always did,” he added. “I come here with the same desire as always. I want to thank the Miami fans,” he added. “ I feel your love and support.”