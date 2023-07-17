Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami presentation: David Beckham’s emotional speech and more big moments

UPDATE: Messi has been officially introduced. “Inter Miami’s Number 10. America’s Number 10. The best Number 10 in the world; Lionel Andrés Messi.”

“I’m so happy to be here,” Messi declared. “I can’t wait to start training and competing. I’m here to compete, to win, to help the team as I always did,” he added. “I come here with the same desire as always. I want to thank the Miami fans,” he added. “ I feel your love and support.”

Soak it in, Leo Messi.



The warmest of welcomes to @InterMiamiCF. pic.twitter.com/STzKSDrBGh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2023

Beckham takes the stage to welcome Messi alongside Jorge Mas, principal owner of Inter Miami CF: “Please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It really is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami,” the soccer star said. “Bienvenido a la familia.”

Lionel Messi has officially arrived at the Drive Pink Stadium in Florida for his highly anticipated presentation as a Inter Miami player. Fans of the athlete showed their excitement as they welcomed Messi, who was accompanied by his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The kids were spotted wearing the jersey of his new team, supporting his father’s latest achievement.

Lionel Messi and his family have arrived for his Inter Miami presentation. What a moment for American sports 🔥pic.twitter.com/5mrPEfBKp3 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 17, 2023

Following an unexpected storm in Florida, the official presentation is back on track, with David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper and Romeo in attendance for the special occasion.

David Beckham and family have arrived for Messi’s presentation. 🤵‍♂️🤵🤵‍♀️



pic.twitter.com/mFdF7h9mMU — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 16, 2023

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira were photographed arriving just in time, with fans taking their seats as they prepare for the ceremony.

©CMT Deportes





Sergio Busquets, longtime teammate and friend of Messi was seen arriving with one of his children in arms moments before, and fans outside couldn’t hide their excitement. Messi was all smiles waving to his fans and making his way into ‘The Unveil.’