Antonela Roccuzzo rocks an effortless wavy hairstyle at Messi’s Miami Intel introduction

In the highly-anticipated event of the year, Antonela Roccuzzo, the stylish wife of the renowned footballer Leo Messi, captivated everyone with her impeccable grace and elegance.

Rocking a stunning ensemble in various shades of pink, she effortlessly embraced the event’s theme, leaving everyone spellbound by her radiant presence.

Adding to her allure was the extraordinary hairstyling prowess of Dafne Evangelista, an internationally acclaimed hair virtuoso, who skillfully enhanced Antonela’s beauty with her unparalleled talent and imaginative flair.

Antonela showcased a breathtaking wavy hairstyle, masterfully crafted by Evangelista.

Renowned for her artistry, Dafne has styled the locks of numerous A-list celebrities, including the likes of Selena Gomez, Alix Earle, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jessica Alba, Emma Chamberlain, Charlie D’Amelio, Natti Natasha, and Becky G, to name just a few.

With her remarkable touch, Dafne accentuated Antonela’s innate beauty, infusing her look with an air of sophistication and luxury that resulted in a flawless outcome.

©Dafne Evangelista





The makeup adorning Antonela’s face was nothing short of splendid, enhancing her natural allure and accentuating her delicate features. Employing subtle pink hues on her lips and eyes, she effortlessly achieved a fresh and refined appearance that captivated the attention of all in attendance.

Her radiant and flawlessly-maintained complexion added a luminous quality to her overall look, elevating her presence to new heights.

Throughout her husband’s presentation at the Miami Intel, Antonela shone unparalleled radiance, capturing every gaze with her impeccable style and magnetic charisma.

Her meticulous selection of pink tones in her wardrobe and makeup once again exemplified her impeccable taste and innate ability to blend elements seamlessly.