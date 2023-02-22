Messi and Antonela reunite with friends in one of the trendiest venues in Barcelona

Leo Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo always remember their happy times and the friends they made in Barcelona. The couple lived in Spain’s second-largest city and capital of Catalonia for several years while the Argentine athlete played for FC Barcelona (Futbol Club Barcelona).

Just days before Messi played his next match in Marseille with his new team, Paris Saint-Germain, the couple decided to take a quick getaway to Barcelona to see friends and enjoy the exquisite food from one of the most exclusive and trendiest restaurants that city has to offer.

©Antonela Roccuzzo



Messi and Antonela reunite with friends in Barcelona

During those years in Spain, the 35-year-old soccer player formed close friendships and bonded with some of his former teammates and Antonela with their respective partners. This past week, the couple reunited with these friends, Sergio Busquets and his wife, Elena Galera and Jordi Alba and Romarey Ventura, who to this day maintain a great friendship with the couple.

©GettyImages



Messi with his friend and former teammate, Sergio Busquets

©Antonela Roccuzzo



Antonela Roccuzzo excited to see her friend Elena Galera again in Barcelona

Antonela, who was clearly excited to have this reunion with her friends, took to Instagram to share a group photo outside the Michelín listed Mediterranean and seafood restaurant where they ate, Estimar. According to the Spanish newspaper 20 minutos, the restaurant has a 400-year history and is a favorite of famous Spanish Chef José Andrés.

The restaurant owner, grateful for Messi’s visit, publicly thanked him and shared a photo of the player with the entire crew behind Kitchen counter on their social media.