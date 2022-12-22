Lionel Messi might have won the 2022 Qatar World Cup alongside Argentina’s Nation Team, but his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has won the world’s hearts for her support all this time. Now that Messi made headlines worldwide, more people are intrigued about their relationship, who Antonela is, and their three children.

Over the years, we have seen her traveling around the world with her husband and attending to the five World Cups, and several Soccer Cups Messi has played. To honor the Rosario native, we have put together a gallery of photos showing her transformation.